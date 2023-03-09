YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Is Headed to Prison for a Massive Cable Piracy Scheme
News recently broke that YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat, whose real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, was given a 5.5-year prison sentence following a trial.
This news naturally led many to wonder what happened to Omi, and how he ended up being convicted. Thankfully, we've got all the details on Omi's case, as well as some information about his net worth, below.
What happened to Omi in a Hellcat?
Omi in a Hellcat rose to prominence as a YouTuber thanks to well-produced videos that seemed to show off his substantial wealth. Naturally, some viewers may have wondered where that wealth actually came from. As it turns out, Omi's massive fortune was the result of a large-scale cable piracy scheme, which is what he was prosecuted and ultimately sentenced for.
The verdict in Omi's trial came down on March 7, 2023. The court ordered him to forfeit almost $30 million in assets, including $6 million in cash as well as luxury cars including Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Porsches, and McLarens, as well as an extensive portfolio of properties in and around Philadelphia.
“Thirty million dollars is a lot of money [but] tangible objects aren’t everything,” U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in announcing the punishment during a hearing in federal court.
“You have a large following and there may be people who think if you can get away with it, they can too," the judge continued.
At the hearing, Omi apologized to his family, saying he didn't know how significant the crime he had committed was.
“I really didn’t know the significance of this crime until I was picked up [by the FBI] at my home,” he said. “I feel like I let everybody down.”
What was the cable scheme Omi ran?
Omi was convicted on counts of fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, copyright infringement, and tax evasion for a scheme in which he illegally sold content he highjacked from cable boxes to subscribers for fees as low as $15 per month. All of the content that Omi sold to subscribers in his schemes, which included on-demand movies and hundreds of channels, was stolen from legitimate providers like Comcast, Verizon FiOS, and DIRECTV.
What is Omi's net worth?
Omi's scheme made him very wealthy. His subscription service eventually brought in revenues in excess of $30 million before it was shut down by federal authorities in 2019. Given that massive revenue stream, many wondered what Omi's individual net worth was. Omi, who was born as one of 38 kids and spent his youth helping his father deal drugs, certainly had a rags to riches story, even if he didn't get there legally.
It's unclear where Omi's net worth will stand after he forfeits many of his assets. His crimes may have brought him wealth in the short term, but we don't know what he'll be left with in the end.