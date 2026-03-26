Teddy and Owen's Dramatic Relationship Was a Big Part of Their 'Grey's Anatomy' Storyline Teddy and Owen were part of the show for more than 15 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 26 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Over more than 20 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, surgeons and other medical staff members made a habit of sleeping together, swapping partners, and doing it all over again. Teddy and Owen are not immune to the unofficial law of TV dramas, where if a character can sleep with someone, they will sleep with them. But what happened to Teddy and Owen on Grey's Anatomy and their relationship as a whole?

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In March 2026, showrunner Meg Marinis announced through Shondaland, the Grey's Anatomy production company, that the actors who play Owen and Teddy are leaving the show after Season 22. The couple's relationship has had plenty of highs and lows, and now, with their exit here, fans want to know what happened to them.

Source: ABC

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What happened to Teddy and Owen on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Teddy and Owen's off-screen friendship began long before Owen joined Grey's Anatomy and began dating Cristina. Later, Teddy arrives as his BFF and stirs things up. Eventually, Teddy and Owen have feelings for each other at the right time, and they even get married. But after some infidelity and a failed attempt at an open relationship, they almost split up for good.

In Season 22, Owen and Teddy manage to work things out. After Season 22, they won't be part of the series anymore, and creator Shonda Rhimes told Deadline that the pair would get a final sendoff to do right by the characters one final time, even if some fans might have expected the couple to split up after so much turmoil throughout the years.

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"Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy's love story evolve and deepen — two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other," Shonda said, per Deadline, of saying goodbye to Teddy and Owen. "It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves."

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When are Teddy and Owen leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Although a mid-season exit wouldn't have totally surprised fans, that's not the case for Teddy and Owen, whose respective actors, Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, will be with Season 22 until its finale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Owen and Teddy leave Grey's Anatomy during its Season 22 finale on May 7, 2026.

Owen and teddy leaving Grey’s Anatomy wasn’t on my bingo card 😭✌🏼 #GreysAnatomy — aly (@aly_adc) March 26, 2026

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Per USA Today, the decision to write off Owen and Teddy came from Grey's Anatomy writers feeling as though the pair's story has concluded. To be fair, they did spend several seasons in relationship limbo. And, according to some fans, watching the back and forth and repetitive storyline with the characters was becoming a bit much.