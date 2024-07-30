Home > Entertainment Angelina Jolie and Bratt Pitt's Second Oldest Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Was in an Accident Pax Jolie-Pitt is one of six kids his famous parents share. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jul. 30 2024, 7:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the late afternoon of July 29, 2024, Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was rushed to the hospital. He was involved in an accident involving his electric bike and a stopped car. But what happened, exactly? Upon medical officials' arrival at the scene, Pax was taken to the hospital to be treated and monitored.

According to TMZ, Pax crashed into a car during heavy traffic while he was riding his electric bike with no helmet. When paramedics arrived on the scene, Pax was conscious, but he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a potential brain injury and for other pain related to the crash. The accident could have been a lot more serious, but Pax did sustain some injuries that could be cause for concern.

What happened to Pax Jolie-Pitt?

The outlet also reported that, although Pax was stable at the time he was taken to the hospital, one fear that medical officials had was a brain bleed, as Pax was reported to have not been wearing a helmet at the time of his crash. Riding without a helmet appears to be nothing new for Pax. He has been seen on the streets of Los Angeles numerous times on his bike without a helmet on.

While there aren't laws about individuals over the age of 18 wearing helmets on the road for traditional bicycles or even Class 1 e-bikes, it's always a good idea. It's possible that Pax was riding his Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike. However, it hasn't been confirmed if that's the bike he was riding at the time. The Talara is considered to be a moped, which does require riders to wear helmets, especially on open city streets.

Where are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's other kids now?

While Pax is recovering from his injuries following his crash, there is still plenty of curiosity surrounding his five siblings. At 20, Pax is the second oldest child to Angelina and Brad, with older brother Maddox Jolie-Pitt being the eldest child in the family at almost 23.

Zahara Jolie is 19 and left home for college in Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., in 2023. She also quietly dropped the "Pitt" from her name. Eighteen-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt also has plans to remove her father's name from her hyphenated last name, though a hearing for that removal was postponed as of July 29, 2024. Twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt turned 16 in 2024. But it looks like they, too have plans, for a name change. Or, at the very least, Vivienne does.

