Viral TikTok Sensation Peabody the Miniature Horse Sadly Passed Away in September 2021

According to SWNS , Peabody was abandoned by his mother because he was too small to reach her udder. This unusual predicament was due to the fact that "Peabody is the smallest horse in the world at his age," per his owner, Faith San Severino, weighing just 19 pounds in June 2021.

Peabody also had numerous health issues that plagued his short life. He couldn't walk due to his legs not functioning properly, he couldn't eat as his jaw was out of alignment, and he was also deaf and blind. Nonetheless, Faith decided to take him under her wing and attempt to give him the best life possible.

And give it a shot she did, as over the next few months Peabody lived happily amongst Faith's several dogs and other miniature horses. During that time, his eating and eyesight improved gradually, and he worked with Faith's other horses in her organization Faithful Minis, which provides emotional support animals to Alzheimer's patients as well as veterans.

He also went pretty viral on TikTok, racking up over 26 million likes.