Bundle of Bullies Dog Raffie Died During a Vicious Attack From the Owner's Other Bulldog By Risa Weber Published Dec. 29 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET

Influencer Maren Peeters, who runs Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook accounts showing the activities of her dogs under the user name Bundle of Bullies, suffered a sudden loss on Christmas Eve 2025 when her dogs got in a fight unexpectedly.

The influencer posted a tearful explanation of what happened to her TikTok account. While Maren was in Austria for the Christmas holiday, her dogs were staying at a doggie daycare together. Here's what happened.

The Bundle of Bullies dogs got in a fight, which caused Raffie's death.

Maren's dog, Pickles, attacked Raffie, and Raffie suffered from a heart attack. The influencer's other dog, Odin, jumped in to defend Raffie, but it was too late. Odin was seriously injured and went to a veterinarian immediately following the attack, per People.

In a tearful video Maren posted to social media, she explained, "I’m in Austria on holiday. Every time I am going on a holiday or going away for a few days, my dogs always go to the same daycare." She went on to say, "I brought all of my dogs to this daycare, and one day after I brought them, I got a call. The owner wanted to put the dogs outside, and Pickles wanted to attack Raffie … But, Raffie immediately fell dead to the ground. Heart attack. Died."

Maren said that the owner of the daycare did CPR on Raffie immediately, but Pickles "wanted to attack further." The other dog, Odin, stepped in. "Odin is Raffie’s best friend, and he protected him. Odin almost died," she said. Maren added, "They managed to put Pickles away, to fight him off, but Raffie was no more. Raffie is dead. I can’t believe it. I still cannot believe it. I cannot live without him."

She finished her video by reminding her followers that Odin stepped in to save Raffie's life, even though it was too late. She said that her dogs never got involved in "anything like that" when they were with her.

Raffie's defender, Odin, sadly did not make it either.

Maren asked for donations to help pay for Odin's recovery hours after posting about Raffie's death. She reached out to her followers to ask them to help her pay Odin's 5,000 euro veterinary bills. However, it appears that Odin, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries. Maren posted a couple of videos of herself visiting Odin at the vet and said that when she saw him, his whole face was swollen and unrecognizable. "He was completely exhausted and could not fight anymore. His body gave up," she wrote in a TikTok caption.