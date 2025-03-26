Former 'Bachelor' Star Sean Lowe Was Attacked Twice by His Adopted Boxer "I guess you could say our family has been through something pretty traumatic over the weekend." By Jennifer Farrington Updated March 26 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@seanloweksu

If you're a Bachelor fan, then you likely remember Sean Lowe from Season 17, which premiered in January 2013. Sean quickly became a household name, and he’s still very much relevant on social media today. Together with his wife, Catherine Giudici, whom he chose over Lindsay Yenter, they often share updates about parenting (they have three kids: Isaiah Hendrix, Samuel Thomas, and daughter Mia Mejia) and try out new trends.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Sean found himself at the center of a discussion in March 2025 after he was attacked by his dog, Moose, an adopted boxer, inside the couple's home. The attack was so severe that it left a pool of blood behind. While many are relieved that Sean is okay, others are questioning his judgment regarding the dog. Here are all the details surrounding the attack.

Sean Lowe's adopted boxer attacked him inside his home in March 2025.

Sean took to Instagram on March 17, 2025, to share the details of a traumatic dog attack he experienced just days earlier on March 13. Although he and his wife, Catherine, were initially hesitant to disclose what happened, Sean felt it was necessary, knowing that people would likely ask questions after seeing his arms all torn up.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean explained that he was hosting a barbecue with friends while Catherine took the kids to the mall. It was a nice night, so they had the doors and windows open. The smoke from the grill triggered the smoke alarm, prompting Sean to grab a dish rag to wave the smoke away and stop the alarm from blaring.

His dog Moose then came up and bit the towel, and also nipped his finger "kind of aggressively," Sean recalled, noting that this was out of character for the dog. He immediately told Moose "no," but the alarm kept going off, and the dog began biting at his feet, even putting holes in his shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

While Moose had nipped at Sean's feet before, it was never this intense. Sean recalled, "I gave him a very stern 'Moose, no!'" But seconds later, Moose showed his teeth and attacked. "I don't mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they're scared or defensive. I mean, he attacks me, and I feel him ripping into the flesh of my arm."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean instantly became defensive and managed to get Moose outside into the backyard, but he knew he had been bleeding pretty badly at this point. However, Moose wasn't done — he returned through the door and attacked again. Although Sean didn't want to sound dramatic, he admitted he felt like he was "fighting for his life."

After wrestling Moose outside again with the help of his friends, Sean looked at his arm and saw multiple deep gashes. He feared Moose had nicked an artery, so he was rushed to the ER for stitches.

Article continues below advertisement

The next morning, Sean contacted animal control to figure out what to do next. But Moose managed to escape through the double doors that weren't locked, and he came straight for Sean again. "He made a beeline right at me and lunged, starting to attack me again." After wrestling the dog to the ground, Sean lay on him for about ten minutes until the police arrived. He needed another trip to the ER for another round of stitches.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Lowe described the attack from his dog as "so bizarre."

Sean's dog Moose had been living with the family for just under three months when the incident occurred. Sean was stunned, as Moose had always been a loyal companion — joining him on walks, running errands, and even sitting beside him in his home office.

Despite the attacks, Sean doesn't blame Moose. He believes the dog had experienced significant trauma before they adopted him and suspects there may have been something neurologically wrong. Reflecting on the incident, Sean said, "There was something about that smoke alarm that flipped a switch in his head. I’m just grateful it happened to me and not the kids."

Article continues below advertisement