'The Bachelor' Star Grant Ellis Is Relocating for Love! Here's the Scoop on His Big Move 'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis is packing up his things and moving! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 25 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article mentions MAJOR spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. Guess what, Bachelor Nation? Grant Ellis has officially found his happily ever after! The leading man wrapped up his season of The Bachelor by getting down on one knee and popping the question to his "best friend," Juliana Pasquarosa.

As of now, they're still going strong and completely smitten with each other. Naturally, when it comes to taking the next step in a relationship, living arrangements are a big topic. So, will Grant relocate for love? Here's what we know about his living situation.

Where does Grant from 'The Bachelor' live?

For those unaware, Grant Ellis has lived in more places than most can keep track of! Born and raised in Newark, N.J., he moved to New York and then Connecticut for college.

After graduation, Grant took his talents overseas, playing professional basketball in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto in the Dominican Republic. Unfortunately, an injury cut his career short, but Grant found a new home in Houston. But now, it looks like the day trader is about to pack up his things and head out once again!

During the live portion of The Bachelor Season 29 finale, Juliana couldn't contain her excitement as she revealed that Grant is "shippin' up to Boston" to start a new chapter with her in Massachusetts!

The couple later shared more details about the big move with People. Grant, excited about returning to the East Coast, gushed, "I love the dynamic that her town has and that her family has, and I want to be close to that. I'm going to have my house in Houston, but I'm also going to come over there and we're going to make it work."

Juliana couldn't be happier, stating, "We'll take a peek at some apartments and see what our vibe is like and where we want to be." She also added that she's incredibly excited to have Grant join her once she gets "back on track" with work. "We're going to figure it out," Grant said, clearly ready to take on this new adventure with his beautiful fiancée!

Grant and Juliana are in "no rush" to get married.

Grant and Juliana have only recently gone public with their love, so it makes perfect sense that they're in "no rush" to walk down the aisle just yet! While marriage is definitely in the cards for them, they are savoring every moment of their engagement and getting ready to start living together.

"I think that we are taking it one day at a time," Grant shared. "Right now, we are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day." Juliana added, "I just feel like we want to live life together for a minute. A wedding is a big thing, and there's so many people we have to meet. I want them all to have an opportunity to see [Grant], see us, and just have it make sense to everybody."