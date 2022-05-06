Catherine Lowe Talks Motherhood and Reveals if There's a 'Bachelor' Nation Mom Group Chat (EXCLUSIVE)By Allison DeGrushe
May. 6 2022, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Mother's Day is right around the corner, and who better to discuss the annual celebration with than graphic designer, reality television star, and Season 17 winner of The Bachelor, Catherine Lowe. Since getting engaged to the Season 17 lead, Sean Lowe, the power couple officially tied the knot and welcomed three absolutely adorable children into the world.
Although she's quite the busy woman, Catherine always makes time for her family, as well as her own interests and passions, which just so happen to include some "elementary-level" piano playing.
Distractify spoke exclusively with Catherine, who partnered with Mrs. T's Pierogies for its All-Star Moms campaign, about her low-key plans for Mother's Day, taking on the "empowering" role of a mother, and if a Bachelor Nation mom group chat exists.
Catherine and her husband, Sean Lowe, share three kids together.
Not only are Catherine and Sean #relationshipgoals, but the couple, along with their three children, are everything we hope our future families will be. For those unaware, Catherine and Sean are parents to Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.
When discussing her life as a mother, Catherine told Distractify that it's such a profound role, noting that it's such an "empowering position" that "comes with a ton of hardship." Since becoming a mother, Catherine reveals she's learned that moms are "capable of anything," adding that she wholeheartedly believes "it's so special to be a mom."
As for her 2022 Mother's Day plans, Catherine revealed that she's definitely a "go with the flow" type of gal, but her husband knows that her happy place on the day of the holiday is "at home with [her] children."
Of her Mother's Day expectations, Catherine told Distractify that "flowers and a handmade card" are all she needs, commenting that the cherry on top is "just being with [her] children and husband."
Sadly, Catherine revealed a 'Bachelor' Nation mom group chat doesn't exist.
Now, a lot of fans want to know: Is there a Bachelor Nation mom group chat?
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be one. Catherine said there are so many mothers in Bachelor Nation, suggesting it would be challenging to fit everyone into one group chat. Nevertheless, Catherine did tell Distractify that she thinks it's "really cool" seeing so many mothers in the franchise.
"It's a unique position for moms to be in the spotlight, and I've really enjoyed watching a couple of the moms in Bachelor Nation," Catherine explained to Distractify. "But, I feel like Bachelor Nation kind of ... when we fade into more of the reality of family life, they're not as connected to the other people in the Bachelor."
Catherine said the All-Star moms campaign encourages mothers to find their passion.
So, how did Catherine get involved with Mrs. T's Pierogies? As it turns out, she's actually been a fan of the brand for years! Since living in Seattle, pierogies have become a staple in her house.
"Being a mom to three beautiful children is so rewarding and fulfilling, but it's not always easy to make time to pursue things she personally loves, which is why this year’s All-Star Moms campaign really resonated with her," an official press release states.
Catherine told Distractify that through her partnership with Mrs. T's Pierogies, she developed quite a "creative and hearty but healthy balanced meal" in the form of an Air-Fried Mini Pierogy Shrimp Tempura Bowl. Check out the recipe!
While promoting the collaboration, Catherine also provided all the details regarding the All-Star Moms campaign. She told Distractify that it "helps to provide moms with encouragement and support" while also urging them to "find their own hobbies and things that make them excited outside of being a mom."
Additionally, Catherine announced a grand prize of $15,000 and one year's supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies would be awarded to the winner on Monday, May 9 — but wait, how does someone win?
Well, all you have to do is head to the All-Star Moms official page to nominate someone you know who deserves to explore the things they love. (There's no shame in nominating yourself!)