Nikita Dragun Talks "Unfiltered" Radio Show, Responsibility as a Trans CEO, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Controversy? We've never heard of her. YouTube queen, LGBTQ+ rights activist, and self-proclaimed "Mother of Draguns" Nikita Dragun is much more than the string of controversies that have followed her. Perhaps that's just what comes with the territory of being a prominent internet figure — there's constantly a microscope on you.

For those who don't know, Nikita has built a social media empire, complete with over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and a whopping 9 million Instagram followers.