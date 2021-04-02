Nikita Dragun's Rise to Fame Didn't Exactly Happen Overnight

With fame, however, comes the unavoidable social media feuds with other influencers and internet celebrities. In March 2021, Trisha tweeted a crying and laughing emoji and referenced Nikita's show airing on Snapchat, insinuating that it was a joke to her. Then, Nikita replied, asking Trisha, "Haven't [you] done enough to the Trans community?"

so ur allowed a pass for all ur actions because u have “apologized” but every other influencer u have terrorized isn’t? ur sick and a hypocrite babe. @trishapaytas https://t.co/1iwSNzeetL

Her question was in reference to a 2019 video in which Trisha claimed she was a trans man when she isn't, in fact, transgender. This snowballed into the two of them going back and forth on social media, with Trisha pointing out how Nikita had thrown party after party during a pandemic and Nikita claimed Trisha had abused her own fiancé.

Fans chimed in to point out Nikita's problematic behavior in appropriating Black culture by wearing dark makeup from time to time, and it became a bigger mess than it had been to begin with.

For now, the women are still fighting, and if you're wondering how Nikita got so famous, the answer apparently also includes staying relevant with internet drama.