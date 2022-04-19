What Happened to Randy From Savage Garage? How Did He Die?By Leila Kozma
The 51-year-old YouTuber and business owner Randy Tillim, best known for his work as the presenter of Savage Garage, the hit YouTube channel with 628,000 subscribers to boast, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Randy launched Savage Garage, the channel dealing with all things car-related, on April 9, 2019. What happened to Randy? How did he die?
Car enthusiast Randy Tillim has died, a new Instagram post by Savage Garage and Savage Rally states. The company owner and YouTuber skyrocketed to fame with a series of casual videos detailing his experiences with the car tuning and rallying scenes. Randy's cause of death has not yet been revealed.
"It's with the utmost sadness and unimaginable grief that we must inform you that Randy Savage Tillim passed away last night, April 15, 2022," Savage Garage and Savage Rally announced. "This tragedy is beyond measure. Randy was the most kind, generous, and genuine person we ever knew. He had a positive impact on everyone he met, and his legacy will live on forever."
"Randy will always be remembered as a true friend and an icon. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace and stay savage," they wrote. "Our hearts go out to the family, especially Ana, Jack, and Ryan, during this difficult time. We kindly ask you for privacy to allow the family to grieve this unfathomable loss. We will communicate additional information regarding the Celebration of Life once plans are finalized."
Randy Tillim is best known for his work as a car enthusiast, YouTuber, and the brains behind Savage Garage.
A die-hard car enthusiast, Randy would frequently shoot videos chronicling his latest hangouts with friends. His charismatic personality, effervescent presentation style, and ability to capture the latest goings-on over at Savage Garage helped him earn thousands of followers.
A devoted car collector, Randy would often show off some of the rarest and most impressive models out there. Judging by his Instagram posts, he loved Gintanis, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhauses, and Lamborghini Murciélagos in equal measure.
"The internet and the various social platforms that exist on it allow us to feel connected to people we've never met … to be inspired by people that are 1000 miles away. And this man’s life was nothing but inspirational! Rest easy, Randy Savage Tillim. #StaySavage," tweeted @DannyBimma.
"One of my favorite YouTubers just passed away ... never met the man but he had quite a large impact on me. ... RIP Randy 'Savage' Tillim," tweeted @losblancos_sr4.
Our hearts go out to his loved ones at this time.