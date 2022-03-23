YouTube Star David Dobrik Is Worth WAY More Than You Think

Lucas Alan Cruikshank walked so that Gen Z YouTubers could run. It’s been more than a decade since the Fred Figglehorn franchise debuted on YouTube and 25-year-old David Dobrick has been following in his footsteps.

David got his start on the now-obsolete social media app Vine, but in 2015, David launched his self-titled YouTube channel. Not long after, his famed comedy ensemble — the Vlog Squad — was born. Since then, David’s account has amassed more than 45 million followers across all of his social media platforms, and in late 2021, the docuseries Discovering David Dobrik premiered on Discovery Plus.