What Happened to Randy Weaver After the Standoff at Ruby Ridge?

Weaver surrendered after the standoff and was acquitted for the murder of a marshal who died in the altercation. But he spent 16 months in jail for a gun charge, according to a 2001 article from The Washington Post . The outlet goes on to say that he went on to write a book, The Federal Siege at Ruby Ridge: In Our Own Words, along with his daughter, Sara. The article also says he was working on a second book called The Rise and Fall of the USA, but it was never released.

Weaver also said that he got a lot of letters and comments from people who sympathized with him and disliked the government. A 2019 article from Penn Live says that Randy is now living in Montana, more than 100 miles away from Ruby Ridge. He lives in the state with his daughters and is now a grandfather.

Sara has a family of her own, but she lived with the aftermath of what happened at Ruby Ridge for years. However, she was able to find that religion has helped her move on in a positive way.