Who Is Angela Wheatley on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime'?

In 2007, Tamara married attorney Miles Cooley after being engaged for eight months. The two tied the not in an intimate ceremony on a beach in Mexico, but unfortunately, nearly five years later, the couple called it quits and divorced. It doesn’t appear that Tamara is in a relationship at the moment, but she could be remaining tight-lipped about her dating life if she is involved with someone.

Her Instagram account has quite a few photos of friends, family, and colleagues, but there aren’t any of a significant other.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.