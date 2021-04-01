Danielle Harris Is Set to Guest-Star on 'The Conners' — Why Does She Look Familiar?

Danielle married her husband, David Gross, in a private ceremony in Holualoa, Hawaii, after dating a year in January 2014. A few years later, the couple gave birth to their first child and not too long after had their second. The famed scream queen conceived both children through in vitro fertilization. Her son, Carter David, was born in February 2017, and in October 2018, she gave birth to another boy, Jagger Maxwell Gross.

Last Christmas, Danielle took to her Instagram and posted a photo of her family, captioning the picture, “A merry Xmas to all and to all a good night.” You can watch Danielle on The Conners on Episode 15, which will air on April 7.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.