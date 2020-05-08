Did Agent Reade Survive the Drone Strike on 'Blindspot'?

The fifth and final season premiere of Blindspot proved that even lead characters aren’t immune to premature deaths . A year after that harrowing drone strike cliffhanger aired, fans finally learned which FBI agents made it out of the attack alive — and, more importantly, which one didn’t.

What happened to Reade on 'Blindspot'?

In a flashback sequence, we learn that the beloved team member died facilitating Zapata’s escape after the cabin they were in was destroyed by the blast. Before the drone hit, Reade, Zapata, Weller, and Patterson headed to a series of underground tunnels after learning of Madeline Burke’s plan to kill them, but they didn’t emerge unscathed.

Source: NBC

Reade ended up getting crushed by debris after shifting his weight to allow for Zapata to pass, saving her life. This act of heroism was particularly poignant given that Reade had finally worked up the courage to act on his feelings for Zapata at the end of Season 4. In an interview with TVLine, series creator Martin Gero revealed that Reade’s death has been in the works for over a year. "It was a decision we had made pre-pickup [for the final season]," he said.

"We had talked about it like, 'If there is a Season 5, this is how it will play out.' We pitched NBC this configuration of it," he explained. "This is how we wanted to go out. So, the second we got the pickup, I let [actor] Rob [Brown] know first and then told the rest of the cast. Everyone knew from jump what was happening." Martin stated that the actors were aware any one of their characters could be killed off in this last chapter. "Everyone that was in the building that exploded came to me between seasons and was like, 'Listen, if it’s me [who dies], I totally get it. Let’s just make it cool,'" he shared. "Rob couldn’t have been more gracious about it."