What Happened to Reenie on 'Tracker'? The Season 2 Twist That Changed Everything Reenie’s case took a deadly turn, pulling her into danger and forcing Colter to act fast. By Darrell Marrow Published April 6 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS

Season 2 of Tracker introduced fans to Reenie Greene’s world outside of Colter Shaw, and it came filled with drama. The show slammed Fiona Rene’s character into one of its messiest and most dangerous storylines, leaving fans wondering what happened to her.

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Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a survivalist and “rewardist” who travels from case to case. He uses his instincts and tracking skills to find missing people and collect rewards. The show mixes weekly missing-person cases with a long-running family mystery involving Colter’s father, mother, brother, and sister. The series is based on The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Justin Hartley leads the show as Colter, while Fiona plays Reenie Greene, a sharp attorney who keeps Colter out of legal trouble and increasingly gets pulled into the action herself.

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What happened to Reenie?

Reenie did not die, and she did not disappear from Tracker. She survived a brutal arc in Season 2. The synopsis for Season 2, Episode 19, “Rules of the Game,” states that Reenie becomes entangled in a “deadly vendetta” tied to Sharf’s missing assistant. The situation escalates when she is abducted. Colter and Bobby scramble to find her, and Colter ultimately saves her.

After the Season 2 finale, showrunner Elwood Reid told TV Insider that Reenie was still feeling the effects of what happened, and he talked about Season 3 as a chance to keep building her character independently of Colter. Ahead of Season 3, Reid said one of the goals was to build out Reenie’s office and bring Randy into that orbit because she was in “a pretty dark place.”

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“I think it’s going to make her question a lot of stuff, Elwood said. “We’re going to find her in the beginning of the season, I think, not so much in a dark place, but where’s all this going? What do I want to do with my life, kind of thing. And she’s going to make some changes, hopefully.” Early in Season 3, Elwood also explained that Reenie and Elliot’s relationship ended in part because she felt traumatized and betrayed. The show leans into whether she blames herself or starts to unravel.

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Who is Reenie?

Reenie is not just Colter’s lawyer. She has been one of Colter’s most important people. However, in Season 2, she starts building a life and identity that does not revolve around him. That shift begins when she leaves her old firm and opens her own practice. Fiona told Cinema Blend that Reenie was “going out on her own for the first time” and that her partnership with Velma could anchor the season.