The Sad Truth About Rapper Renni Rucci's Mom

Among the long list of female artists who have risen to popularity over the last decade are Yung Baby Tate, Omeretta, and Renni Rucci. All three of the southern rappers joined VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for Season 10 and turned up the heat.

Born in Columbia, S.C., Renni — born Courtney Rene — started pursuing her rap career in 2017, and it wasn’t long before the “Elevators” rapper went viral. Since her debut on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, we’ve learned a lot about Renni’s backstory.