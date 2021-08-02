'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Fans Believe That Guapdad 4000 Was Never Yung Baby Tate's Boyfriend

'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Fans Believe That Guapdad 4000 Was Never Yung Baby Tate's BoyfriendBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 2 2021, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Over the years, love triangles and cheating scandals have become standard practice on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. While the series does showcase healthy relationships, others tend to give viewers second-hand embarrassment. Unfortunately, newcomer Yung Baby Tate’s “relationship” falls in the latter category.
Yung Baby Tate (real name: Tate Farris) has been focusing on taking her career to the next level. But, it seems that her love life has also become a top priority since Yung Baby Tate claims that she’s dating fellow rapper Guapdad 4000. But, fans are not too sure that both Yung Baby Tate and her “beau” are on the same page.
So, who is Yung Baby Tate’s boyfriend? Read on to get the full scoop.
Yung Baby Tate has been spending time with rapper Guapdad 4000.
Since Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta hit the small screen, Young Baby Tate has been open about spending time with Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000.
Guapdad 4000 (real name: Akeem Ali Douglas Hayes) has been steadily making a name for himself in the music industry.
After the release of his mixtape “Scamboy Color” in 2017, the rapper later released his first studio album, “Dior Deposits,” in 2019.
Although Guapdad 4000 appears to be focused on his music career, he was once a scammer by profession.
"The money goes so fast, especially when designer clothing is so expensive,” Guapdad told HighSnobiety. “Maybe you can’t get some s--t off. Maybe you can buy a bad batch of [credit] cards. I was just doing bad. So, I said I don't want to scam no more. I just want to rap about it.”
Guapdad 4000 officially ended his "situation" with Yung Baby Tate on Season 10 Episode 4 of 'LHHATL.'
If you’ve been keeping up with LHHATL, then you likely know that the 25-year-old is smitten with the “Scamboy Color” MC. On the flip side, you may also know that Guapdad has been taking things pretty slow on his end.
And while Yung Baby Tate was hopeful that she and Guapdad could build a lasting relationship, the 29-year-old rapper decided to cut romantic ties with the star.
In Episode 4, Guapdad explains to Yung Baby Tate that while he does think she's a great person, loves talking to her, and enjoys having sex with her, he’s not looking for anything else. Ouch!
Guapdad’s reasoning stemmed from Yung Baby Tate blowing up on him in front of their friends when she believed that he tried to downplay their relationship and embarass her.
After the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their opinions about Yung Baby Tate and Guapdad 4000. The general consensus is that Yung Baby Tate was trying to speed things along on the romantic front instead of allowing things to grow organically.
At this point, viewers are convinced that the chances of Yung Baby Tate and Guapdad 4000 giving things another shot are slim to none. After all, he did reject her on national television. But, in the world of LHHATL, anything can happen.