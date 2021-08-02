'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Fans Believe That Guapdad 4000 Was Never Yung Baby Tate's Boyfriend

Over the years, love triangles and cheating scandals have become standard practice on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta . While the series does showcase healthy relationships, others tend to give viewers second-hand embarrassment. Unfortunately, newcomer Yung Baby Tate’s “relationship” falls in the latter category.

Yung Baby Tate (real name: Tate Farris) has been focusing on taking her career to the next level. But, it seems that her love life has also become a top priority since Yung Baby Tate claims that she’s dating fellow rapper Guapdad 4000. But, fans are not too sure that both Yung Baby Tate and her “beau” are on the same page.

So, who is Yung Baby Tate’s boyfriend? Read on to get the full scoop.