'Apex Legends' Players Think They Know Why Revenant Temporarily Disappeared From the Game Revenant has been a favorite skin in 'Apex Legends' for a long time. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 12 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: EA

One way to anger a legion of video game enthusiasts who love Apex Legends is to get rid of a beloved skin at the drop of a hat. That seems to be what happened to Revenant in Apex Legends, and it left tons of players wondering when it would be back and what they did to deserve the sudden apparent banishment of the popular skin.

Article continues below advertisement

Apex Legends is a first-person shooter game that's far more serious than a game like Fortnite. However, it does share a similar idea of having skins, or characters, that players can be in the game as they try to best others and be the last squad standing in a battle royale. Again, that's not unlike Fortnite, but Apex Legends has a bit of a more serious fanbase. So it should come as no shock that those same fans want to know where Revenant is and what happened.

Source: EA

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Revenant in 'Apex Legends'?

When players logged on to Apex Legends on May 11, 2025, many couldn't help but notice that one of the more popular skins, Revenant, was not available to use in the game. After some shared their concerns on social media, others chimed in to confirm that they, too, could not access Revenant and that the character was seemingly unavailable for everyone. Before, it had been popular, though its popularity might have been because of a bug in the system.

According to a Reddit thread about the disappearance of Revenant in Apex Legends, players themselves are likely to blame. Well, sort of, anyway. In the thread, players speculated on what happened to Revenant, and most were in agreement that he was removed temporarily because of some players' exploitation of an "invincibility bug."

Article continues below advertisement

Hi legends, we are temporarily disabling Revenant as we work through a fix across multiple modes in @PlayApex. — Respawn (@Respawn) May 11, 2025

In the same thread, another user commented to share that they witnessed Revenant being used in the game and being invincible. "Watched this happen on HisWattson's stream yesterday," they wrote. "The Rev couldn't be killed. When did the exploit first happen? Is it new? I've never heard of it before." Others commented to say that they prefer not to even play if they have to face Revenant. It's likely that, once the apparent bug is fixed, the skin will be available for players again.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Revenant a good legend in 'Apex'?

The reason why Revenant was so good as a legend before he was temporarily removed appears to be because of what other players call "cheaters" in the game, who used a modified Revenant to be invincible. But he isn't a horrible character to be, even without the mods. According to another Reddit thread about Revenant, he is "god tier when paired with a team."