What Happened to Rex Culpepper? Syracuse QB and Survivor Stars’ Son Dies at 28 The former Syracuse QB once beat cancer, making his sudden passing even more devastating. By Darrell Marrow Published March 19 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ rex_culpep

Rex Culpepper, a former Syracuse quarterback and the son of Survivor alumni Brad and Monica Culpepper, died on March 14. His fiancée, Savanna Morgan, confirmed his death in a statement posted to Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only six short years after meeting,” she wrote. “Rex didn't always believe in soulmates, but towards the end, he told me that he didn't realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other. And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last.” Now, netizens want to know more about Rex, his life, and his final moments. His sudden death left fans stunned.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Rex Culpepper’s cause of death?

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Rex died due to injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident in Georgia on Saturday, March 14. His death hit especially hard because he had already fought through a major health battle. During his time at Syracuse, doctors diagnosed him with testicular cancer in 2018. He underwent chemotherapy and later announced he was cancer-free.

Following his death, Syracuse Football shared a touching tribute. "Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him,” the program said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Rex Culpepper?

Rex was the son of two familiar faces from the Survivor franchise. Monica first appeared on Survivor: One World. She later returned with Brad for Blood vs. Water. Brad, a former NFL player, competed again on Game Changers.

Article continues below advertisement

He was a Florida native, a former Plant High School quarterback in Tampa, and a Syracuse signal-caller who played from 2017 through 2020. According to ESPN, he appeared in 30 games for the Orange. Across his college career, he threw for 1,546 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Syracuse’s official roster page shows that his biggest statistical season came in 2020, when he appeared in 10 games, made five starts, and passed for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns.