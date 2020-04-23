Defensive End Chase Young Is a Top NFL Draft Prospect

The 2020 NFL Draft looks quite different from years prior because it is occurring remotely, through video calls, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, the stakes are still just as high, as top teams will be made, and former collegiate players will learn if their football dreams can continue.

Though hundreds of players enter the draft and anxiously await to learn if their names will be called for a spot on a team, there are a few immensely talented players who know with almost certainty that they will be drafted in the first round. One of these top prospects is defensive end Chase Young, who was a player for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2017 to 2019.

Source: Getty

He gave up his college eligibility at the end of the 2019 season in order to become part of the draft, and it's expected that he will be taken as the second overall pick. Aside from LSU alum and quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase is at the top of the list for the draft. Who is Chase Young, the NFL prospect? Find out more about his life and playing career below.

Who is Chase Young from the NFL draft? The Maryland native was born to parents Greg and Carla Young in April of 1999. Athletic ability runs in the family, as his father played basketball at Bowie State University. His younger sister, Weslie, played college basketball at North Carolina Wesleyan as well. While Chase was enrolled at Ohio State University, he majored in criminology, which was inspired by his dad's job as a police deputy. Chase attended the private Catholic high school St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., beginning in 2013. Initially, he was the quarterback and then the outside linebacker, for the school's football team. By the end of his freshman season, he had switched to play defensive tackle, which is the position he stayed in throughout the rest of his development. Source: Getty While at St. Vincent Pallotti, he was also an active member of the band. He played the saxophone, violin, and the piano, and he also sang in the choir. In 2015, he transferred to DeMatha Catholic High School, an all-boys school, because it was in a better football conference. In the summer going in to his senior year, he attended The Opening, which is a college football recruiting camp. In his senior year in 2016, he helped the DeMatha team win the Maryland state championship. He also received more than 40 offers from various schools to play football in college, and his final decision was between Ohio State, the University of Alabama, and the University of Maryland. Because he was personally recruited by defensive line coach Larry Johnson for the Buckeyes, he decided to attend OSU. In the summer following his senior year, Chase was given a spot on the East team for the All-American Bowl. He also played on the basketball team for each of the high schools he attended. Source: Getty