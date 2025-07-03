Is Max Verstappen Moving to Mercedes in 2026? Inside the Rampant Rumor His Red Bull 4-year contract extension was worth $890.5 million. By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 3 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Formula 1 world is buzzing with rumors that Max Verstappen, who is largely considered to be the best F1 driver in the world right now, is ditching his Red Bull team for a potential move to Mercedes in 2026. But is there any credence to these murmurs in the racing world?

Originally, these rumors started out as mere speculation, but word among folks in the racing world is that the Mercedes pivot is pretty much a done deal.

Max Verstappen's move to Mercedes 2026: the rumors.

Total Motorsport writes that the Dutch and Belgian "baby face" driver who made his professional debut at just 17 years old has given his word to Benz's boss Toto Wolff that he'd be making the switch next year.

Moreover, the same piece wrote that the negotiations between Verstappen and Mercedes are all but solidified, and the only thing that's left on Benz's part is to "rubber-stamp the transfer before anything is signed."

So did Max Verstappen officially sign with Mercedes?

While an official announcement hasn't been made yet, again, this pivot is currently being perceived as all but a foregone conclusion. Which could prove to be a costly move, as Planet F1 reports that his decision to leave the team could ultimately result in a massive contract buyout from Red Bull.

The racing news website writes Verstappen may have to shell out as much as $136 million to Red Bull to swap teams, as his contract with the energy-drink branded organization is purportedly set to expire by the end of 2028.

While such a large buyout may seem like a misprint to some readers, those who are familiar with the sheer amount of money that goes into Formula 1 racing and Verstappen's Red Bull contract may better understand the staggering payoff.

Sky Sports reported in 2024 that Verstappen agreed to an $890.5 million contract extension with Red Bull Racing. This is largely attributed to Verstappen's prominent rise in Formula 1. As the outlet puts it, he "quickly established himself as one of the greatest drivers of his generation."

it boy pic.twitter.com/gITCABevov — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) July 3, 2025 Source: X | @verstappenews

Between 2021 and 2024, Verstappen won four Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles. Furthermore, across 11 seasons, he's accumulated 65 Grand Prix victories. Verstappen's unprecedented explosion on the Formula 1 scene could largely be attributed to his obvious passion for racing and the fact that racing is in his DNA.

He's the son of Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen, who began his kart racing career at just 8 years old. His mother, Sophie Kumpen, is also a distinguished Belgian racing driver and kart racer. This desire to go fast professionally was engendered in Max from a young age. He began racing carts at just 5 years old, and in three years time, he was entering the professional circuit.

George Russell responds to the rumours around Max Verstappen joining Mercedes 👀 pic.twitter.com/GFtPKwZJQC — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 3, 2025 Source: X | @ESPNF1