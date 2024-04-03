Home > We Tried That Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower Won't Give You Wings, but It Has a Distinct Flavor Every year, Red Bull has a different Summer Edition flavor for customers to try for a limited time. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 3 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Red Bull

No matter how old I get, coffee just doesn't do it for me. Luckily, energy drinks are probably never going out of style, and I'll be the first to admit that I start my morning off with enough caffeine to keep me going for the day. Well, for most of it, anyway. And we tried the new Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower to see if it can be part of the morning routine too.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Bull has been in the energy drink game far longer than most brands can say they have. And for those who are especially dedicated to having a Red Bull or two a day, it's hard not to get excited about a new flavor. Even if it is here for a limited time. So before this one flies off the shelves (not literally, despite the whole Red Bull giving you wings thing), we have details on how it tastes.

Source: Distractify

Article continues below advertisement

We tried Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower.

Right off the bat, Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower has a strong berry flavor to it. Even if that wasn't the intention with the combination of flavors mixed in the iconic skinny green can, that's the immediate flavor. There's a bit of a tart aftertaste too, which honestly isn't bad, but a little more of that in the initial flavor would be even better.

According to the press release for Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower, it "delivers the benefits of Red Bull Energy Drink with a burst of curuba, citrus, melon, and an elderflower finish." The melon is definitely stronger than the citrus flavor, but that's not a bad thing where I'm concerned. I'm just partial to drinks that are heavy on any tart flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Distractify

With 110 calories and 80 mg of caffeine in my 8.4-ounce can, Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower might not be my daily go-to energy drink. However, when compared to the standard Red Bull taste most of us know well, this one offers something much more fruity and flavorful.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Bull even has a mocktail recipe for this particular flavor that includes watermelon juice, pineapple juice, and a few other ingredients. But you're welcome to try the Red Bull flavor on its own too, of course.

Source: Red Bull

Where can you buy the 2024 summer Red Bull flavor?