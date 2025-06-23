Why Did Victoria Kalina Leave DCC? The 'America's Sweethearts' Star Has Moved On "SPECTACULAR. If I had to give a word for the past 10 months living in my dream city — that would be it." By Ivy Griffith Published June 23 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @victoriakalina

When Season 1 of America's Sweethearts launched on CMT, a few stars immediately stood out. Including Victoria Kalina, one of the most friendly and instantly likeable Dallas Cowboy's Cheerleaders (DCC) stars on the squad. Yet when Season 2 rolled around, it became evident that Victoria had left the squad.

So why did she leave? Luckily for fans, Victoria hasn't disappeared from the show altogether, which has been moved to Netflix for Season 2. But questions abound about why one of the most talented and likeable performers suddenly disappeared from the team. Here's what we know about her reasons for leaving and how fans have reacted to the major shift.

Why did Victoria leave DCC? For new opportunities.

In Season 1, Victoria did more than show her talent in the squad: She showed a very real and vulnerable side that many people found relatable and endearing. She opened up about her battle with depression and eating disorders, something that often gets overlooked in high-profile sports like NFL cheerleading. She was also honest about the difficulty she had at times connecting to other squadmates.

Executive producer Greg Whiteley told People praised Victoria, sharing, "She did not back away from a single question that was ever asked of her, and, in fact, would go further. And I just found her to be incredibly courageous, vulnerable, and sort of a perfect documentary subject.” So why did she leave the squad? We saw her inquire about being named squad leader during what would have been her fifth and final season at DCC. But they told her not to expect it, and she decided to bow out, leaving DCC.

But she didn't disappear from showbiz altogether. Now she works as a Radio City Rockette in New York City. And on Season 2 in the series, fans can still follow her adventures, albeit at a distance from her former squadmates. In one photo on social media of Victoria executing an impossibly high kick in front of Radio City Music Hall, she wrote, "SPECTACULAR. If I had to give a word for the past 10 months living in my dream city — that would be it."

She added, "Spectacular moments, spectacular friends and people all around, spectacular dancing and a spectacular experience to keep the momentum going."

Fans are sad about Victoria leaving DCC, but happy to see her thrive.

And fans seem quick to get on board with her new life, although they might miss her energy with her squadmates. One fan wrote, "Wow I wish you all the best you're an amazing strong woman and a beautiful person."

Another called her an "inspiration," while several people pointed out that her candid and honest disclosure about her struggles with connecting to people and depression made them feel seen and understood.