Chandi From 'America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Had a Difficult Breakup

Chandi and Ryan have broken up multiple times before.

Usually the drama on the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has more to do with the women on the squad, but when it comes to longtime cheerleader Chandi Dayle, her relationship woes take front and center in Season 2. And her split with her boyfriend led many viewers to wonder what happened and why Chandi and Ryan broke up.

On the show, Chandi doesn't give much explanation, other than the information that she and Ryan split up and what she said to him before they ended things for good. Because this is right around a squad trip to the Bahamas, Chandi isn't in a great place mentally. As a result, she invites a new "friend" back to the hotel, which sparks outrage from the other women and unleashes a whole other kind of drama. Now, fans of the show want to know what happened with Ryan.

Why did Chandi and Ryan break up on 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'?

In the Season 2 finale, Chandi says that the last thing she told Ryan was, "I deserve better." She then explains that she believes she and Ryan both deserve better than what they can give each other. She then confirms that their relationship is over. In the previous episode, Chandi admits that, in the past, she and Ryan have broken up and gotten back together multiple times. But, judging by Instagram, this seems to be the final breakup.

Chandi also tells retired Cowboys cheerleader Jalyn that she met someone during the team trip to the Bahamas. While that likely wasn't the sole reason for Chandi and Ryan breaking up, it might have played a small role. Especially since, Chandi has said numerous times on the show, her relationship with Ryan felt strained as she juggled both her career and her personal life.

"So, when we took the trip to the Bahamas, I met someone," Chandi tells Jalyn. "And we shared, like, similar things that have happened in our past. I was just kind of crumbling down. And I was like, 'dang it, I feel like I have no one here to talk to.' And so, it [was] nice to have someone to confide in."

Is Chandi still a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader?

Because Chandi brought a stranger back to the hotel room, she broke a crucial Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rule. It bumped her off her role as a leader on the team. She took a leave of absence to work on her mental health. And now, Chandi has moved on from the team altogether. Chandi made the decision to move on from the squad, though her coaches admit it will be hard to move on without her.