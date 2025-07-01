Tennis Player Jessica Pegula Works Hard Despite Being an Heiress — Inside Her Net Worth Jessica's impressive net worth was established by her career and brand endorsements. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 1 2025, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Tennis champion Jessica Pegula established her career in the sports industry by dominating the competition. Since her time in the sport, she has earned multiple accolades, including her career-high ranking of world No. 3 in singles, achieved in October 2022. In June 2025, Jessica was ranked world No. 3 in singles and No. 53 in doubles, a feat many of her peers have yet to achieve.

The athlete's prowess and staying power in the tennis industry have enabled her to have a successful and profitable career. Here's the rundown of her net worth and how she makes her money.

Source: Mega

What is Jessica Pegula's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica's net worth is $20 million. The tennis star's millions come from her growth in the industry, which began when she went pro in 2013. Early in her career, Jessica became known for her powerful baseline game, strong two-handed backhand, and mental toughness. In 2021, eight years after going pro, she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, defeating Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina along the way.

Jessica continued making a name for herself in 2022 and 2023, breaking into the WTA Top 10 and reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the US Open in 2022. In 2023, she cemented her status as a top player by winning the WTA 1000 title in Montreal and consistently competing in the later stages of Grand Slam events. In doubles, Jessica dominated alongside partner Coco Gauff, winning multiple WTA 1000 titles and reaching the finals of the 2022 French Open.

The Buffalo, NY native's athleticism allowed her to forge powerful partnerships with several elite sports companies. According to Sportskeeda, Jessica's brand endorsement partnerships have included Adidas, Yonex, Ready Nutrition, and Stella Artois. Many of her sponsors came after her 2023 WTA 1000 win.

Jessica Pegula Professional Tennis Player Net worth: $20 Million Jessica Pegula is a professional tennis player who established herself as one of the top competitors on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. She is also the daughter of businessman and oil tycoon Terry Pegula. Birth date: Feb. 24, 1994 Birthplace: Buffalo, N.Y. Birth name: Jessica Pegula Father: Terrence "Terry" Pegula Mother: Kim Pegula Siblings: 4 Marriages: Taylor Gahagen (m. 2021)

How Jessica Pegula's parents made her the "world's richest tennis player."

While Jessica made a name and a healthy bank account for herself by chasing her tennis dreams, she has never lived the struggling athlete life. According to The Mirror, she was already deemed the "world's richest tennis player" before ever winning the elite Grand Slam, thanks to her parents.

Jessica's father, Terrence "Terry" Pegula, is an oil tycoon and is reportedly the 373rd wealthiest individual globally, who, according to Forbes, is worth $7.6 billion. He also owns several sports teams, including the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League (NHL). Additionally, Terry owns a superyacht named Top Five II, a nod to his intention to pass it down to his five children.

Although Jessica was determined not to use her charmed life to her advantage, she's well aware she doesn't live the same life as many of her peers. According to The Irish Star, she occasionally flaunts her wealth, including taking some of her fellow tennis players on a joyride on her family's private jet after winning the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.