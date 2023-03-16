Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Def Leppard's Drummer, Rick Allen, Was Assaulted in Florida By Chris Barilla Mar. 16 2023, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

In the '80s, Def Leppard took the world by storm as part of a new wave of British heavy metal. The group, consisting of Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, and Vivian Campbell, released numerous chart-topping records, with two albums that are certified Diamond.

Naturally, when something happens to a member of a legendary rock group, alarms are sounded across the music world. That's precisely what went down when news broke a recent harrowing situation that left Rick Allen injured. So, what happened to the Def Leppard drummer? Let's take a look at the known facts.

What happened to Def Leppard's drummer, Rick Allen?

According to police reports obtained by 7 News Miami, Rick — who lost his arm in a car accident back in 1984 — was staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. Fla., when he was violently assaulted. The rocker was apparently outside of his hotel smoking a cigarette after the band's recent performance in the area with Motley Crüe when the 59-year-old was reportedly violently attacked by Max Edward Hartley, a 19-year-old tourist from Ohio.

Local police said that Hartley hid behind a pillar outside of the hotel while Rick had a smoke and then proceeded to run full force into the musician, who "hit his head on the ground causing injury," per the police report. Apparently, Hartley wasn't done after attacking Rick, as he reportedly proceeded to also attack a woman who tried to help the star.