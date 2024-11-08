Home > Television > Reality TV > Gold Rush 'Gold Rush' Fans Are Noticing Rick Ness Looks Different — What Happened? Fans of 'Gold Rush' have noticed that star Rick Ness' face looks different. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 8 2024, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

The latest season of Gold Rush kicks off on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, and we can't lie — we're pretty excited! Like its predecessors, Season 15 will bring together Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Tony Beets for more high-stakes mining, drama, and, of course, gold.

But ahead of the premiere, fans have noticed that Rick Ness looks a little different lately. So, what's going on? Here's what you need to know.

What happened to 'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness' face?

For those who may have forgotten, Rick Ness took a brief hiatus from Gold Rush after Season 12 following the loss of his mother and the financial struggles that came after a decade in the mining industry. He officially returned for Season 14, determined to make a comeback.

According to TV Insider, Rick hit rock bottom during this tough period, battling depression and turning to drug use to cope with the pain. Since then, however, he’s been on a journey of recovery, even selling his mother's house and working on rebuilding his life.

In recent seasons of Gold Rush, however, fans have noticed a change in Rick's facial appearance, particularly his nose. As reported by The Direct, rumors are suggesting Rick allegedly suffered serious injuries while filming, including broken facial bones and the loss of several teeth. However, there is no concrete evidence to back up these claims of an injury affecting his appearance.

While rumors swirl that Rick might've gone under the knife, just like the whispers about an injury, there's no solid proof to back it up. Unless he secretly had surgery between seasons (which, let's be real, wouldn't be the first time reality TV surprised us), the changes in his look could be down to things like weight shifts, the natural process of aging, or just his recent lifestyle.