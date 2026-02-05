Years After His Death, Rob Skiba Is Still a Topic Among Anti-Vaxxers and Flat Earth Theorists Rob Skiba's wife wrote a book about the healthcare industry that allegedly failed him. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 5 2026, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

In 2021, longtime filmmaker and public speaker Rob Skiba died. But when Candace Owens mentioned him in a February 2026 episode of her YouTube show, some of Rob's fans came out to remind others of his work. From anti-vaccine talks to his thoughts on the Earth's shape, Rob had a lot to say, as did his family. But what happened to Rob Skiba?

Article continues below advertisement

The events surrounding his death are also tied to some of the conspiracies that his supporters followed during his life and even after he died. Rob's son, Jeremiah Skiba, has continued with Rob's work, and he often talks about him on social media. Before her own death, Rob's wife, Sheila Skiba, even wrote a book about alleged medical protocols in the healthcare industry with connections to what happened to her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Rob Skiba?

In 2021, The Daily Beast reported that Rob died from complications related to being diagnosed with COVID-19. Rob's son, Jeremiah, however, denied that Rob had COVID-19 and said that he was instead the victim of the medical industry's diagnoses and wrongdoings. In a video posted on Rob's Instagram account, which is now managed by his son, Jeremiah explains in an interview how he believes his dad was "murdered" by the healthcare industry rather than being a victim of the pandemic.

"None of us thought he was going to die," Jeremiah says in the video. When the interviewer asks Jeremiah about how Rob died and when, Jeremiah shares what he believes happened. "I wanted to keep the word alive about what they did to him. Because what they did was criminal. He basically turned into the mouthpiece for thousands or millions of people that have suffered the same torture that he had to deal with."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah adds that the "mainstream narrative" involves the COVID-19 pandemic. He does not believe his father died from COVID-19 despite reports saying otherwise. Per Jeremiah, there is a greater conspiracy within the medical world that led to Rob's death while he was hospitalized over the course of several weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah also insinuates in the video that he doesn't believe his dad actually got sick at a conference he attended. After Rob attended a conference, he was hospitalized with what was diagnosed as COVID-19. However, those closest to Rob spoke out numerous times about their belief that his illness had nothing to do with the virus.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Skiba's wife and son carried on his work.

Jeremiah still updates Rob's Instagram account and his account on X (formerly Twitter). Rob's wife Sheila, who died in 2024, wrote a book called The Protocol That Kills. On the website for the book, it is listed as a "true crime" book about what the healthcare industry allegedly does in intentionally harming patients to benefit hospitals and doctors.