Roman Atwood Finally Revealed Why He Took Such a Long Break From YouTube

Roman maintained almost complete radio silence on all of his social media accounts for most of the year, and fans became very concerned for him and his family's well-being.

For nearly a decade, YouTube prankster and family man Roman Atwood has regularly posted vlogs to his YouTube channel. That all changed in 2020.

Finally, in a video posted on Jan. 23, Roman finally revealed why he stayed off YouTube for the better part of a year. The scary story involves a stalker and the FBI.

Though he didn't say much in that video, Roman and his wife, Brittney, continued to sporadically vlog about their lives. They revealed the birth of their son, Knox, in early January of 2021.

On Aug. 18, 2020, after a hiatus of nearly eight months, Roman made a return to YouTube with a video entitled "We Will Never Recover."

What happened to Roman Atwood Vlogs?

When Roman didn't reference the exact cause of his vlogging hiatus in August of 2020, some fans assumed that he never would discuss what really happened. "We still technically shouldn't be posting,” Roman had said in his "We Will Never Recover" video. "There's some absolute craziness happening behind the scenes in our lives." He did clarify that the whole family was in good health, though. "We're all healthy, all of us. […] As soon as we're able to tell the story, you'll be the first to know."

Brittney also hinted at the reason for their absence. "Sorry it's been so long,” she said. "There is a reason —" "There's a massive reason," Roman interrupted his wife to say. "We're not getting to that yet, but we just wanna say hi and we love you and we miss you," Brittney continued.

He did stay true to his word, much to the surprise of many viewers. In "Forced Off YouTube — Full FBI Story," Roman and Brittney sat down to share how their break was unplanned, and how it terrified their family. "We can't have fun and be us without making this video," Roman shared. "This is kind of like what we've been dying to make for a while. I'm dying to make this video, but we have to kind of relive what's been going on."

Source: YouTube

He said it would be "tough" for him and Brittney to reflect on their difficult past year. "We've been on YouTube for 12 years and, for us to just vanish, it's serious. We have left out of the fear for our life," Roman continued. "The safety of our kids," Brittney echoed. "Like, our house, our everything we have."

Roman added that the circumstances surrounding their YouTube hiatus went far beyond the "double-edged sword" that YouTube gives him. He understands that sharing the details of his life online does open him up to harassment and mean comments, but that what he and Brittney went through was "terrifying stuff" and that he "wouldn't wish it on [his] worst enemy." So what exactly led to Roman's time off YouTube?