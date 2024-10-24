Home > Entertainment Inside Ron Ely's Unexpected Family Tragedy That Occurred Years Before His Own Death Actor Ron Ely has died at the age of 86. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 24 2024, 7:38 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Oct. 23, news broke that actor Ron Ely, known for Tarzan and other television shows, had passed away on Sept. 29. He is survived by his two daughters. However, he also once had a son and a wife by his side. But what happened to Ron Ely's wife? And where is his son now? The family dealt with an immense tragedy in 2019, years before Ron's own death, and there are some gruesome details.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the 1960s TV show Tarzan, Ron appeared in plenty of other iconic series, though not all of his other roles were nearly as iconic. From an episode of Wonder Woman to a few episodes and various characters on The Love Boat, however, Ron left a lasting mark. Sadly, his fame was marred by a tragedy involving his wife and son later in life.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ron Ely's wife?

Ron's wife, Valerie Lundeen, died in 2019. She was found stabbed to death at the home she shared with Ron in Santa Barbara, Calif. Authorities had reportedly responded to a domestic disturbance at the house after a male placed a 911 call. It was later revealed that the couple's adult son, Cameron Ely, had stabbed Valerie repeatedly. When police found him still on the property and he claimed to have a gun, police fatally shot him.

Why did Ron Ely's son attack his wife?

Ron's son Cameron was 30 years old at the time of his mother's murder. According to People at that time, when officers arrived to the home, Ron told them his son was the perpetrator and authorities found him on the property with a knife wound on his neck, a small bag of cocaine in his pocket, and a garden hose nozzle that he had reportedly claimed was a gun.

Article continues below advertisement

We were deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of our friend Ron Ely, a great Tarzan. Our condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. He will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/UeF6exKLLi — Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. (@EdgarRBurroughs) October 23, 2024

After Cameron said he had a gun and appeared to reach for the nozzle tucked into his pants, the responding officers shot Cameron repeatedly and then called for a medic. He was pronounced dead on the scene and he suffered 22 gunshot wounds in total. Although Ron filed a wrongful death suit against local authorities, it was labeled as a justifiable shooting.