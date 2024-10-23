'Southern Charm' Star Butler Michael Kelcourse Dies at 71 — Details on His Cause of Death

The Southern Charm community is mourning the loss of Patricia Altschul's devoted butler, Michael Kelcourse, who has recently passed away. His friend, Luzanne Ott, confirmed the news via nonprofit organization CaringBridge. He was 71 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with a heavy heart that I share Michael Kelcourse died on Oct. 22 in Sarasota, Fla.," Luzanne wrote on the nonprofit's website. Here's what we know about the cause of Michael Kelcourse's death.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What was 'Southern Charm' star Michael Kelcourse's cause of death?

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, Luzanne shared that Michael died the previous day due to "complications related to a spinal cord injury and stroke." In 2021, Michael suffered an acute spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed from the chest down, forcing him to relocate to Florida and live in an assisted living facility.

Luzanne reflected on Michael's remarkable resilience, writing on CaringBridge, "In the years following Michael's February 2021 spinal stroke, he remained extraordinarily good-natured about the cruel twist of fate. As hope of recovery dwindled here, Michael focused on blessings there. A profound inspiration for all who crossed his path."

Article continues below advertisement

However, she noted that Michael's spirits began to decline only after he was placed on hospice care in June 2024. Then, in early October, he experienced a "debilitating stroke" that paralyzed his right side and left him unable to speak. On Oct. 7, Patricia announced Michael's stroke on Instagram, encouraging fans to send him birthday cards ahead of his Oct. 13 birthday — and they did just that.

Article continues below advertisement

"In Michael's final week, he was surrounded by loved ones reading the kind words written by hundreds of beloved fans in birthday cards," Luzanne said. "Thank you to all who took the time to raise him up in prayer and kindness. What greater gift than to die knowing you are loved and your life will be remembered."

On Oct. 23, Patricia shared a tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of Michael with the caption, "It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota. More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "Michael's time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite. Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I've been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days."