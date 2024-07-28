Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm Olivia Flowers from 'Southern Charm' Was Fired After She Chose A New Direction “A lot of different things happened that shifted the dynamic of the group and changed a lot of friendships,” Olivia said. By Alex West Published Jul. 28 2024, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The old money in the South comes with its own petty drama which only makes the socialite dating scene more difficult. On Southern Charm, viewers are taken on a journey to see what the younger generation of his social class is up to. Fans loved following Olivia Flowers, but will be crushed to know that she won't be returning to the show.

The exact reasoning for her departure was kept a bit quiet, but we've done a little bit of sleuthing to figure out what actually went down. Olivia tried to give fans a taste of the truth.

Source: Bravo

Why did Olivia Flowers leave 'Southern Charm'?

Olivia didn't "leave" Southern Charm. It's more-so that she was actually fired, by her own admittance. She appeared on a podcast episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

She admitted, it "wasn't my choice." Olivia also admitted that she wasn't happy with the decision, noting: "I was super bummed." The reality star also didn't get much notice about the idea.

"I got the call like, a few weeks before filming. The production company was just like, 'You don't really seem to be in Charleston that much. We're noticing on your Instagram you're in Texas, you've got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you're choosing a different path," Olivia explained.

It's true that Olivia started seeing Alex Williams for over a year, making the pair officially boyfriend-girlfriend. Since he lived in Dallas, Olivia found herself there quite frequently. Considering the show is based out of South Carolina, the shakeup had the potential to make filming and production difficult.

However, it wasn't just Alex that she was following to the state. "My parents had just moved to Texas, and the boyfriend thing just happened very randomly. I'm really glad ... like, he was the best part that came out of that year," she explained.

While she's not certain, Olivia did wonder if she would have made different choices had she known it might jeopardize her reality TV career. She said that she wasn't intentionally "choosing a different path," but rather just living her life. "But had I known it was working against me or making people think I was choosing a different path?" she wondered aloud. Olivia didn't express any strict anger but did have one qualm. "I wish there had been more communication there."

Some fans might speculate that there was catty drama behind-the-scenes partially causing her to be shafted. It wouldn't be that far out of an assumption to make since Olivia previously confessed that there were certainly some shifts in the friend group.

“A lot of different things happened that shifted the dynamic of the group and changed a lot of friendships,” Olivia told People. She went on to explain that it got so bad that there was no way they couldn't address it.