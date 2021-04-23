Something Tragic Has Happened to Michael the Butler on 'Southern Charm'

If there’s one thing we can all agree on when it comes to Southern Charm , it’s that we love Michael the Butler (real name: Michael Kelcourse). So, we were all devastated to learn that Michael the Butler had had a stroke. Patricia Altschul has continued to post updates, but we’re still concerned for Michael’s health.

While we don’t know too much about the specific medical details of Michael the Butler’s ailment, Patricia has clued us in a little bit about what’s been going on behind the scenes. Although he’s not yet back with his Southern Charm BFF, we can all rest assured that Michael seems to be improving. Read on to find more out about what happened to Michael the Butler on Southern Charm.

Since then, Patricia has shared updates on Michael’s condition via Twitter and Instagram. In March, Patricia tweeted, “He is working hard at his rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center and is actually teaching other patients how to cook. He suffered a spinal stroke which is actually quite rare but has a positive outlook and is learning how to live with paralysis.”

Thank you for asking...of course I miss him as do the dogs and his cat. We’re not allowed to visit him at the Shepherd Center because of Covid but we’re in touch all the time and I talk to his doctors frequently. Because he’s so smart and self motivated he is progressing rapidly. https://t.co/sNyYvvHwih

Whitney continued, “Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover.”

In February 2021, Patricia Altschul’s son, Whitney Sudler-Smith , informed The Daily Dish of what had happened to Michael. “I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as 'Michael The Butler,' recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction, which is often called a 'spinal cord stroke.'"

Michael the Butler from ‘Southern Charm’ seems to be improving but is still dealing with the effects of his stroke.

Although he seems to be on the up and up, it’s clear that our beloved Michael the Butler will not be able to lead the same life he once did. In matriarch Patricia’s latest update, she shared, “Michael has made many good friends while at the amazing Shepherd Center. Tomorrow he will be transferred to an interim place with assisted living in order to continue with his rehabilitation. Everyone loves #michaelthebutler.”

She has also offered up a way for fans to send positive messages to Michael through the Caring Bridge app. On his page, we can see how many fans have sent Michael kind messages and how those messages have been a constant source of inspiration for him to keep improving.

And don't worry about Michael’s sweet 15-year-old cat! Patricia has been taking care of Michael’s furry friend for now, which she shared in a post that read, “I’ve been taking care of Michael’s kitty until he is able to do so. She has settled right in being in the main house and pays no attention to the dogs.”

