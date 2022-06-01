Ruby Barker Was Discharged From the Hospital — What Happened to the 'Bridgerton' Star?

Ruby Barker charmed all of our hearts as Lady Marina Thompson/Crane in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton. Naturally, fans of the talented actress were concerned when reports came out that Ruby was hospitalized.

What happened to Ruby? Is she doing better now? Thankfully, she's out of the hospital and doing OK, but Ruby had an important message to convey to her fans. Here are all of the details we know so far.