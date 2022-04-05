What's the Meaning of Tulips in 'Bridgerton'? The Flower Holds Special Symbolism

She fiddled with the flower some more, then blurted out, “You shouldn’t have picked this.”

“You should have a tulip,” he said matter-of-factly. “It isn’t right that Edwina receives all the flowers."

Kate’s stomach, already tense and prickly, did a little flip. “Nonetheless,” she managed to say, “your gardener will surely not appreciate the mutilation of his work."

He smiled devilishly. “He’ll blame one of my younger siblings.”

She couldn’t help but smile. “I should think less of you for such a ploy,” she said.

“But you don’t?”

She shook her head. “But then again, it’s not as if my opinion of you could sink very much lower.”

“Ouch.” He shook a finger at her. “I thought you were supposed to be on your best behavior.”

Kate looked around. “It doesn’t count if there is no one nearby to hear me, right?”

“I can hear you.”

“You certainly don’t count.”

His head dipped a little closer in her direction. “I should think I was the only one who did.”