What Happened to Rusty Bowers's Daughter? His Recent Statement Has People Asking Questions

Rusty‘s daughter, Kacey Rae Bowers, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, when she was 42 years old. Although her death happened last year, Rusty spoke of her on June 21, 2022, during the committee investigation of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rusty said, “At the same time as some of these (incidents), we had a daughter who was gravely ill, who was upset by what was happening outside. It was disturbing.”