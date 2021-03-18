Ryan Ermanni Has Been Gone from 'The Nine' All Week, but Promises 'All Is Well'By Joseph Allen
Mar. 18 2021, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
Watching the local news is often a fairly ritualistic process. It means waking up at roughly the same time every day and turning the TV on to find familiar faces reporting the day's top stories to you. When that routine is disrupted, some people understandably begin to feel a little disoriented. That's exactly the feeling that many viewers had when Ryan Ermanni, a regular co-host of The Nine in Detroit, MI, was absent from his usual anchor role.
What happened to Ryan Ermanni?
Ryan usually works as an anchor and reporter on Fox 2, and is known best for his appearances on The Nine, which airs from 9-11 a.m. on the channel. He's been absent from recent episodes of the show but has gone online to assure fans that he'll be back on the program soon. In a post on Twitter, Ryan thanked all the fans who have been writing to him with good wishes in his absence.
"Hey gang! Thanks for all the well wishes," he wrote. "Overwhelmed by the number of posts. All is well I’ll be back on #TheNine soon."
The channel's weatherman Derek Kevra has stepped in during Ryan's absence. While Ryan has been off the air, there's been no explanation from the show on what he's doing, and Ryan hasn't revealed that information on social media either.
Ryan has been with Fox 2 for more than 20 years.
Ryan started his career with Fox 2 in 1999 as an intern on the sports desk. Since then, he's gradually worked his way up the ranks at the network, and took over his job as a morning show host in 2016.
According to his official network bio, sports remains one of his biggest passions, but when he realized that he wasn't going to become a professional athlete, he thought sportscasting would be a great second option.
Ryan majored in economics in college but realized that he would never be able to pursue it as a career because he didn't feel passionate about it. He joined the station without ever taking a journalism or broadcasting class, and learned everything he needed to know on the job.
Even while he was in the sports department, Ryan also took on opportunities to do some straight news reporting.
Ryan is a man of the people.
In his role on The Nine, Ryan says that he functions as a "man of the people," often reacting to news stories like a viewer at home might.
"I really do consider myself one of you! What you see is what you get with me," his bio states.
In hosting The Nine, Ryan says that he hopes to create a show that is both fun and informative. Given the reaction from viewers when he was absent from the show, it seems Ryan has succeeded in enamoring himself to the audience who watches his show regularly. Ryan's safe return to The Nine is great news for viewers, and the reaction to his absence suggests that he'll have a job there as long as he wants one.