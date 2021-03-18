Ryan Ermanni Has Been Gone from 'The Nine' All Week, but Promises 'All Is Well'

Ryan usually works as an anchor and reporter on Fox 2, and is known best for his appearances on The Nine, which airs from 9-11 a.m. on the channel. He's been absent from recent episodes of the show but has gone online to assure fans that he'll be back on the program soon. In a post on Twitter, Ryan thanked all the fans who have been writing to him with good wishes in his absence.

"Hey gang! Thanks for all the well wishes," he wrote. "Overwhelmed by the number of posts. All is well I’ll be back on #TheNine soon."

The channel's weatherman Derek Kevra has stepped in during Ryan's absence. While Ryan has been off the air, there's been no explanation from the show on what he's doing, and Ryan hasn't revealed that information on social media either.