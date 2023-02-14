Home > Entertainment Source: @ryansickler / Instagram Ryan Sickler Has Been Faced With a Series of Serious Medical Procedures By Chris Barilla Feb. 14 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

In the world of comedy, Ryan Sickler is a force to be reckoned with. The funnyman and host of The HoneyDew Podcast has made a name for himself thanks to his unique ability to shed comedic light on life's lowest points. He has been featured on the likes of The Joe Rogan Experience and Your Mom's House, appearances which have only gone on to solidify his position as one of the podcast world's funniest personalities.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the comedian is the one who has recently faced a low point in life after dealing with what could only be described as a harrowing situation. So, what happened to Ryan? Let's take a look at the known details.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ryan Sickler? Fans are concerned about his health after a recent string of hospitalizations.

Ryan's followers were shocked when the personality took to Instagram on Jan. 5, 2023, to share an image of him lying in a hospital bed. Alongside the photo, the comedian wrote, "After 35 years of pain I’m finally getting a backiotomy! See y’all on the other side! Hopefully…" For context, a backiotomy is not a real procedure. It appears to be a quick-witted joke referring to a scene in the film Half Baked when Sir Smoke-A-Lot (Dave Chappelle) says, "The doctor said I need a backiotomy."

After sharing multiple images of himself in hospital beds over the weeks as well as teasing to fans on Twitter that he will elaborate more about what happened to him, Ryan finally explained it all on Instagram on Jan. 27, 2023. "After what was supposed to be a 'simple, three hour outpatient back procedure,' I’m finally home, resting. Because of a complication with the original procedure, I had to have a second emergency surgery," he wrote. However, the medical issues didn't end there.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan continued with, "While I was recovering from the 2nd surgery, I developed massive pulmonary embolisms in both of my lungs, on top of other major complications. I’ve been in the hospital for damn near a month, at times fighting for my life." He added, "The outpouring of love and support has been truly overwhelming and beyond anything I expected. I’m going to spend this time now with family and friends, reflect on everything, and figure out what life is like moving forward."