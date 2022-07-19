What Happened to Sarah Phinney — and What's She up to Now?

Sarah opened up on Twitter about her change in career paths on July 18, 2022. A Twitter user named Mayleen wrote her asking, “How come we don’t see you in the morning news?"

She responded by saying, “Hi Mayleen! I left at the end of my contract in June. It was great, but time for a change! I’m staying local to work in the parks & rec field, plus I launched SarahsWalkingClub.com! Thank you for checking in!”