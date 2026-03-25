What’s Going on With Savannah Jean Alexander? Here’s an Update "I really hope it doesn’t have to do with Josh." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 25 2026, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@savannahjeanalexander

Social media influencer Savannah Jean Alexander went extremely quiet after giving birth to her fourth child on Feb. 5, 2026, and it’s understandable why. She’s been busy tending to her newborn and three other little ones, so naturally, her time is limited. But social media is Savannah’s main source of income, and people have been anxiously waiting for her to take the time she needs and make a return.

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And she finally did, sort of, at the end of March 2026, with a lengthy Instagram post detailing how tough the start of the year has been for her. In it, she basically says she’s been going through some things that she describes as “painful.” Naturally, the fans who have been hovering over her and her husband’s social media accounts, waiting for her comeback, were left wondering what happened to Savannah and what exactly she’s going through. Here’s what we’ve managed to uncover.

What happened to Savannah Jean Alexander?

Savannah Jean Alexander suggested in a March 24, 2026, Instagram post that she’s been going through a tough time and has had “a lot to navigate.” Her post starts with, “The start of this year has been incredibly painful. I want to acknowledge my absence and say thank you for all of your prayers.”

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She continued, “There’s a lot I’ve had to navigate that is deeply personal, and I’m taking the time to focus on what’s best for me and my family.” She added, “I’m not ready to share details, but I appreciate the support and understanding that I know you have for me. I have delayed and taken as much time as I can, but at the end of the day, social media is my job, and I need to do what’s best for my family, and that is showing up here in a way that feels aligned and sustainable.”

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While Savannah did mention that she’s preparing to return to social media, she also said, “things will look different,” and that, coupled with the lack of details surrounding what she’s going through, has fans worried. Some are suggesting she might be dealing with postpartum depression, which affects about one in 10 women after giving birth, though some studies suggest it’s closer to one in seven, according to an article published in BMC Public Health.

Others think she might be hinting at trouble in her marriage, as many Redditors have pointed out that her husband, with whom she shares all four kids, has been posting solo content lately. But if you scroll through his Instagram, it’s not exactly uncommon for him to be only posting content of himself. So, what could it be?

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Savannah Jean Alexander has hinted that being a mom (again) has been challenging.

While many people are convinced there’s something bad brewing between Savannah and her husband Joshua (though many are crossing their fingers that’s not the case), he has still been wearing his wedding ring in his latest videos and hasn’t really shown any signs, aside from posting solo content, that there’s trouble in their marriage.

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But Savannah did post on Feb. 4, 2026, that life after her fourth baby has been hard, which suggests she might be having a tough postpartum experience or simply trying to navigate life as a mom of four, a wife, and an influencer (it’s a lot!).

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In that post, she writes, “Postpartum as a fourth-time mom has brought me to my knees in ways I didn’t expect. The sleep deprivation while feeling the need to show up for my other three babies more than ever.” She also mentioned that her “emotions feel fragile” and that she’s overall feeling “exhaustion,” which are common experiences for women after giving birth.