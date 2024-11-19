Home > News Scripps News Shut Down in Mid-November as TV News Continues to Shrink Scripps News shut down on Nov. 15 over lack of advertiser interest. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 19 2024, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Scripps News

If you were a regular viewer of Scripps News, you were likely disappointed to turn the channel on and discover that it no longer exists. The channel officially disappeared on Nov. 15, leading many who watched it to wonder what happened to the news service.

Scripps's disappearance is just one small part of a broader media story. Here's what we know about why the channel disappeared, and what it signals about the shifting landscape of TV news.

Source: Scripps News

What happened to Scripps News?

According to The Los Angeles Times, E.W. Scripps announced that it would be shuttering its 24-hour news channel back in September. The news of the closure eliminated more than 200 jobs, and means that the channel, which was available on broadcast TV and also on free streaming services like Tubi and Pluto, would no longer be available to anyone looking for the news.

E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson said that the audience for the channel was actually growing, and that they attracted more than 1 million viewers for their coverage of the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The problem, at least according to Symson, was that the channel was unable to attract advertisers because of the divisive political moment that we find ourselves living in.

“Many brands and agencies have decided that advertising around national news is just too risky for them given the polarized nature of this country, no matter the accolades and credentials a news organization like Scripps receives for its objectivity,” Symson said. “I vehemently disagree, but it is hurting Scripps News, along with every other national linear and digital news outlet.”

.@ScrippsNews anchor @DelWaltersTV says goodbye to viewers during his final "On the Scene" broadcast. The channel is reverting to a streaming-only channel next week. https://t.co/CTcOq6OZDH pic.twitter.com/iNvPU0vIX3 — TheDesk.net (@TheDeskDotNet) November 15, 2024 Source: Twitter/@TheDeskDotNet

TV news is facing a bit of a recession.

The shuttering of Scripps is far from the only example of a news service disappearing, which ultimately means that viewers have fewer places to go if they want to find news. CBS, ABC, NBC, and CNN are all making reductions to their staffs as they face declining ratings for their news programs, in part because more and more young viewers are moving away from linear television altogether and getting their news either online or on social media.

TV news now caters to a much older demographic, and that demographic is shrinking day by day. Scripps was not the most popular or viewed TV news program out there, but its disappearance is indicative of a broader trend inside of news media as more established sources of information lose audience share and trust among their prospective audience. TV news may try to be objective (at least most of it), but plenty of viewers want to get their information from other sources.