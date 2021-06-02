The Watts Family Home Is Still on the Market After Gruesome Murders

In 2018, wife and mother Shanann Watts and her daughters were murdered by her husband Chris. Although he denied having anything to do with them at first, he eventually confessed, pled guilty, and received multiple life sentences.

What happened to Shanann Watts's house after everything happened? The Frederick, Colorado home has been looking for a buyer for years now.

"It’s not getting any bids because people know the sordid history of the house, and nobody wants it," said bankruptcy attorney Clark Dray when speaking to Realtor.com. He continued, saying that the longer a house is empty, the bigger the drop in price. It's unclear how the pandemic has effecting prices, but Realtor.com estimates that the home is worth about $648,100 as of Sept. 2020.

But when no one bought the house during the first year it was on sale, the county took the home out of foreclosure. Because of this, Chris legally still owns the home until someone else tries to come and foreclose on it or buy it.

So far, nothing has really happened to the house. Technically, Chris still owns it. After the murders, no one was living in it and it was put on the market. But there have been no buyers, according to Realtor.com . The house was built in 2013 and a lender owned the mortgage. They foreclosed on it and put it up for auction.

The Netflix documentary about the murders isn't helping the house sell.

In fact, it's doing the exact opposite. Netflix released American Murder: The Family Next Door on its platform on Sept 30, 2020. It opens with tidbits bout Shanann's relationship with Chris and their family life. But after Shanann goes missing, it shows how things unfolded with Chris's trial and the aftermath of the murders.

The documentary only brought more interest to the case. More people are visiting the house to take pictures, but they aren't looking to buy. People reports that in 2018, people in the neighborhood noticed a lot of random people showing up at the house where Chris killed his wife. He then drove his daughters out to another location and killed them as well.

"You can always tell who they are because they'll cruise the neighborhood slowly and then get out of their cars and take pictures of the house," one of the neighbors said. "Some of them even take selfies. It's gross."

