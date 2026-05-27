Popular Atlanta Promoter Sharell Canty Allegedly Murdered by Well-Known Local Figure "Rip Sharell, y'all her energy was amazing smh. Definitely more than a promoter." By Ivy Griffith Published May 27 2026, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / @Sharell Canty

Disputes between domestic partners can turn deadly, as one horrifying Atlanta crime seems to remind us. Sharell Canty, a respected Atlanta-area promoter, was found dead. But questions about who may have ended her life quickly pointed police in the direction of one person: her ex-wife.

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Sharell's life was cut short after what police suggest was an alleged act of domestic violence. Here's what we know about what happened to Sharell Canty and what people are saying about the shock revelation that her ex-wife is suspected of having caused her death.

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What happened to Atlanta woman Sharell Canty?

Sharell was on top of her career. Popular, charismatic, and known far and wide in the entertainment industry, the Atlanta-area promoter was someone to call if you wanted to kick your career into high gear through connections and planning. She was also a local business owner. But her life came to a violent end in May 2026.

According to local news outlet WALB, a neighbor of Sharell found her body at the 300 block of Wilkerson Way in unincorporated Grayson, a suburb of Atlanta. They called the police, who spent the next 24 hours trying to figure out who ended Sharell's life. A neighbor, Jordyn Stallworth, told the outlet, "All I saw was a bunch of police cars surrounded the area and an ambulance and yellow tape on the house. It was really just a crazy situation, so I ran right inside and got my mom. We were surprised because this area is so small and so quaint and quiet, so we just couldn’t believe that something like this was happening."

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Police determined that 44-year-old Sharell had been shot and killed, and it wasn't long before they pointed fingers at her 48-year-old ex-wife, Stephany Byrom. They're calling it an incident of domestic violence.

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Reactions to Sharell's death prove that domestic violence is still a hotly debated topic.

Byrom was taken into custody, and they were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Byrom's arrest, as a prominent local real estate agent and well-known member of the community, shocked their neighbors.

Reflecting on the brutality of the crime, neighbor Jordyn told WALB, "It kind of makes me feel like we should move because it’s kind of scary, it was really scary just to think that something like that could happen in this little area like Grayson." And, online, people are equally as shocked. One local user wrote, "Rip Sharell, y'all her energy was amazing smh. Definitely more than a promoter."

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Another TikToker wrote, "One of the most genuine ppl I’ve met in Atlanta. Wonderful person. She definitely didn’t deserve this." Over and over, people commented that they were saddened to hear of Sharell's death, many referring to her sweet and friendly nature.