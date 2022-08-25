Shay Carl Has Gone Through Some Changes Over the Past Few Years

Nowadays, Shay and Colette have returned to on-and-off vlogging on their SHAYTARDS YouTube channel. But instead of wholly focusing on skit content, it appears that most of the recent SHAYTARDS content has been family-oriented. Fans can follow the Butler family as they vlog about trips to the amusement park, birthdays, and even the kids' first time skiing.

When he isn't working on YouTube videos, Shay has been actively promoting and investing in NFTs and cryptocurrency.