Sheila Has Been MIA on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — Is She Leaving the Show? Sheila is a woman scorned. By Distractify Staff Published May 26 2026, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: CBS

In the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s normal to expect the unexpected. From cheating scandals to murderous threats, the show has given viewers a lot to digest over the years. And while various actors have left the show over the years — from Crew Morrow to Darin Brooks — any for new opportunities or concluding character storylines, many are wondering if Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) will meet the same fate.

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Folks who have been keeping up with the craziness in Los Angeles know that Sheila has been dealing with a woman’s worst nightmare. And while she handled the cheating news with grace and distance, fans are wondering if that means she’s being written off the show. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: CBS

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What happened to Sheila on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

To the surprise of many viewers, Sheila walked away after learning that her husband Deacon (Sean Kanan) had been having an affair. In fact, when trying to show that she still loves Deacon, her husband admitted that he was actually in love with his mistress, Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Interestingly, Sheila, who is known to go berserk, kept her cool. In fact, she decided to give Deacon some distance and left. In a shocking move, Sheila vowed that the news of Deacon’s love for Taylor would not be the end of their marriage.

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However, she understood that for her own mental health and her need to process the revelation, it was best for her to take a step back.

Source: CBS

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That said, with Sheila taking a step back, it has led some fans to believe that there’s a chance that Sheila will not return to the show.

Has Sheila been written off ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

While it’s true that writers have no qualms with ending character storylines, that doesn't mean that Sheila will join the pack. In fact, it appears that writers are having fun showing another side to Sheila’s character arc. In an April 2026 interview with Michael Fairman TV at the launch of the BBTV app, executive producer Brad Bell teased that there is more to come with Sheila on the show.

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“Sheila has changed. She has grown as a person,” Brad shared. “She’s not as psychotic as she once was.” As Michael talked about how great Sheila’s character is, Brad agreed, sharing that she also deserves to stick around for awhile.

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“She’s so good,” Brad said. “Kimberlin Brown is that good!” Seeing that Brad loves how Sheila’s character has grown over the years in the show, it’s safe to assume that Sheila is not going anywhere. Not to mention, Sheila’s only friend on the show, Doctor Li (Naomi Matsuda) is back!