After Trying to Ruin Nearly Everyone's Life, Is Luna Leaving 'The Bold and the Beautiful'? Luna's time may be up after pushing her luck too far. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 17 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: CBS

She's been one of the most controversial villains of the Bold and the Beautiful universe, but Luna Nozawa's storyline seems to be coming to a crescendo. After trying to ruin pretty much everyone's life, and engaging in some truly heinous behavior, Luna is finally paying the piper for her crimes. Or, alleged crimes, in some cases.

Article continues below advertisement

But with Luna's comeuppance finally arriving, many are wondering: is she leaving the series? Here's what we know about plans for Luna's character, as well as fan reaction to Luna finally facing the music for being an absolute menace.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Luna leaving 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

We know that Luna has had her fingers in basically every single pie, trying to disrupt lives and take the place she feels she's entitled to at Bill Spencer's side. But she finally overplayed her hand with Steffy, and now she has to pay the price for being a wrecking ball in so many lives.

Of course, she's pregnant, with whom she claims is Will's baby. Which complicates things a little, to say the least. But fans have recently begun speculating that Luna would be leaving the series. Either in prison or in a pine box. The speculation ratcheted up a notch after Deadline announced in May that Lisa Yamada, the actor who plays Luna, was joining the Legally Blonde prequel series.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it's unclear what this means for her role in Bold and the Beautiful. While many fans have speculated that Luna's story arc has come to an end and it's time to move on, it's not entirely clear how the series would play that out. Luna being pregnant opens some grim possibilities for her departure, but for now, it appears that she's remaining with the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Possible departure aside, Luna's arrest was one of the most satisfying 'B&B' scenes to date, fans say.

What is clear is that not all Bold and the Beautiful fans are excited about her sticking around. After all, Luna's tenure on the show has been emotionally exhausting and stressful, to say the least. She's been devious, she's been calculating, and she's more than a little scary.

Fans on social media reacted to her arrest about the way you'd expect: with jubilation. On TikTok, under a clip showing Luna's arrest, fans celebrated. One wrote, "Where is her smirk now?????" Another added that Luna wasn't showing an ounce of actual remorse for her actions, just emotion about being caught.

Article continues below advertisement

One frustrated fan wrote, "I'm so glad the writers put her in jail, hopefully they’ll stop writing for her cause I'm about to stop." And many people seemed to agree, adding that Luna's story was getting to be a little much.