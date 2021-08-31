Some Social Media Users Are Claiming That Shenseea "Sacrificed" Her Late Mother for Success

Making it big in the music industry is no easy feat. While most will say it’s all about talent, others would say that having connections and being passionate about your craft trumps all. Over the years, we’ve seen many artists take their careers to the next level. And now, Jamaican artist Shenseea is getting the attention that she rightfully deserves. But, it has come with a price.

Once Shenseea (real name: Chinese Lee) gained international success with the hit song “Blessed” in 2019, all eyes were on the star. And after scoring a feature on Kanye West’s “Donda” album, it didn’t take long for rumors about Shenseea’s popularity to spread.

The most hurtful rumor that has circulated on social media is that the 24-year-old literally sold her soul and "sacrificed" her late mother for fame. It has all led fans to ask one question: What happened to Shenseea’s mom? Read on to get the full scoop.