Some Social Media Users Are Claiming That Shenseea "Sacrificed" Her Late Mother for Success

Some Social Media Users Are Claiming That Shenseea "Sacrificed" Her Late Mother for SuccessBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 31 2021, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Making it big in the music industry is no easy feat. While most will say it’s all about talent, others would say that having connections and being passionate about your craft trumps all. Over the years, we’ve seen many artists take their careers to the next level. And now, Jamaican artist Shenseea is getting the attention that she rightfully deserves. But, it has come with a price.
Once Shenseea (real name: Chinese Lee) gained international success with the hit song “Blessed” in 2019, all eyes were on the star. And after scoring a feature on Kanye West’s “Donda” album, it didn’t take long for rumors about Shenseea’s popularity to spread.
The most hurtful rumor that has circulated on social media is that the 24-year-old literally sold her soul and "sacrificed" her late mother for fame. It has all led fans to ask one question: What happened to Shenseea’s mom? Read on to get the full scoop.
Shenseea’s mom, Castilyn Eleanor Williams, passed away in June 2020.
There is no pain like having to deal with the loss of a parent. On June 25, 2020, Shenseea took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing.
“Mommy, my heart is broken Mommy … broken. I never knew I had this much tears until this day! I ask God for strength, just strength. I love you forever. My mother and father in one. Jah know my mother I’ll never forget you ever! I ask for everyone to please, if you see me in person don't remind me of this. My heart is weary,” Shenseea wrote with heart and sad face emojis.
In a June 2020 Instagram Live session (via YardHype), the songstress went into detail about how her mother, Castilyn Eleanor Williams, passed away.
“The dancehall artist mentioned that the reason why her mother passed was due to a stroke she got followed by a heart attack that she didn’t let her know about,” the outlet shares.
After she shared the news, fans and fellow musicians alike shared their condolences on social media.
“Let’s keep Shenseea in our prayers. Her mom passed,” one fan tweeted.
“I hope Shenseea finds comfort and peace having to deal with the sudden death of her mother,” another fan tweeted.
Shenseea has continued to deal with rumors that she "sacrificed" her mother for success on social media.
Sometimes, social media can be a toxic and cruel place. Shortly after the passing of Shenseea’s mother, rumors started circulating on social media that she literally "sacrificed" her mother for her own success.
As you can expect, the beauty wasted no time addressing the rumors in a June 2020 Instagram Live session.
“You see in a time like this when my mother is dead and you guys are talking about sacrifice, that shows me that the devil himself sent you guys. So, I’m not even going to get worked up over that. I really need you to know that I really can find you, but I won’t cause you can’t hide from God,” Shenseea said via Buzz Caribbean.
Now that Shenseea is riding high off of being featured on Kanye West’s “Donda” album, the rumors have reemerged. And Shenseea’s fanbase, Shenyeng, has been calling people out for spreading the rumors on social media.
Aside from calling people weird and disgusting for sharing those rumors online, many Shenyengs are hoping that Shenseea’s mental health is in a good place.
There’s no denying that many musicians utilize connections, but to say that Shenseea literally sacrificed her mother for her career is wrong on all levels.
We would like to send our best wishes to Shenseea and her family.