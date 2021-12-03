Shyla Walker's Sister Recently Passed Away After Suffering from Brain Damage

Shyla Walker's Sister Recently Passed Away After Suffering from Brain DamageBy Joseph Allen
Dec. 3 2021, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
In late November, Shyla Walker shared a post on Instagram in which she offered an emotional message about her sister accompanied by a photo. In the days since many have wondered what happened to Shyla's sister Shanice. More recently, Shyla confirmed that her sister had died at the age of 29, and now, many want to know how Shyla's sister passed away at such a young age.
What happened to Shyla Walker's sister Shanice?
Recently, Shyla had been vocal about her sister's struggles on social media and even asked her followers for their support. On Nov. 30, she confirmed that Shanice had died after spending a few days in the hospital.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Shyla wrote that Shanice was suffering from brain damage.
“This is my sister Shanice Walker. She is only 29. We were just getting our family together again. We had our first family dinner on Saturday," Shyla wrote.
“I can’t remember if I told my sister I loved her that day, that was the last time I saw her healthy," Shyla continued. "My mother is a mess, hearing a mother cry over her dying child is a sound I pray none of you ever have to experience. I’m begging you to help my family have another chance with her. She has two little girls and is currently suffering from immense brain damage and fighting for her life.”
Once her sister arrived at the hospital, Shyla explained that she was eager to have her moved so that they could get a second opinion on her condition. “She is running on borrowed time unless we can get help. We are fighting for her life and are begging you all for help," she explained.
Shyla posted a tribute following Shanice's death.
On Nov. 30, Shyla confirmed that her sister had passed away in a short post. “Life is cruel. The memories haunt me for now but I pray one day they bring me peace," she wrote.
Shyla has not posted on social media since sharing that update, so fans hoping for more information about her sister will have to wait until she is willing to share it if she ever is.
For now, all fans can do is offer their support for Shyla as she goes through what must be an unimaginably difficult time for her and her family. Influencers often achieve fame in part by sharing parts of their lives with their audience, but even the most revealing public figures deserve the chance to retreat from the spotlight to deal with things that are truly terrible.
Shyla may not return, or she may be a very different person when she does. Plenty of fans know the kind of grief she is likely experiencing, and everyone who has been impacted by Shyla's posts should be supportive of her no matter what she ultimately decides. This kind of grief can be life-changing, but more than anything, it's an unbearable pain that must be dealt with day by day.