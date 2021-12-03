Shyla Walker's Sister Recently Passed Away After Suffering from Brain Damage

Recently, Shyla had been vocal about her sister's struggles on social media and even asked her followers for their support. On Nov. 30, she confirmed that Shanice had died after spending a few days in the hospital.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Shyla wrote that Shanice was suffering from brain damage.

“This is my sister Shanice Walker. She is only 29. We were just getting our family together again. We had our first family dinner on Saturday," Shyla wrote.